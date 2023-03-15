An Oregon high school has pulled a suggestive class assignment asking students to write a short story about a "sexual fantasy" after backlash from parents.

Health class students who missed coursework at Churchill High School in Eugene, Oregon, were asked via Canvas, an online learning management system, to complete a 10-point assignment titled "Fantasy Story."

"For those students who were absent, you will write a short story of a paragraph or two. This story is a sexual fantasy that will have NO penetration of any kind or oral sex (no way of passing an STI)."

The assignment also asked students to choose three items, such as candles, massage oil, feathers and flavored syrup, to use in the story.

"Your story should show that you can show and receive loving physical; affection without having sex," the teacher, Kirk Miller, added at the end of the assignment.

The assignment was posted to a Facebook group and received hundreds of comments from parents within an hour.

"If an adult male asked my daughter to share her sexual fantasies with him, I would be livid and be going to the police. No teacher has any business asking this of a child," one parent said.

One of the parents concerned about the assignment, Katherine Rogers, said students in the class felt "mortified, awkward and creeped out."

"The district reviews these curriculums before they get approved, right? Did they actually read this? If this was reviewed, how did it slip through the cracks? I could see this easily becoming a national scandal" she told Oregon Live.

Following the backlash, school principal Missy Cole sent out a letter to parents noting that the administration is working with the district office to "review the 2016 adopted secondary health curriculum-OWL: Our Whole Lives to determine the full context of the assignment."

"At this time, the assignment has been removed from the class syllabus and will not be a part of students’ grades. The OWL curriculum is utilized by many districts across the state and is endorsed by the Oregon Department of Education," she said.

Cole also said families are provided their child’s course syllabus at the beginning of each term and can opt their student out of any or all coursework. She said the school welcomes reviews and discussions of the curriculum by families.

"Additionally, the district has begun the process of reviewing and selecting a new health curriculum to replace the OWL content that will be completed by the end of the school year," Cole said.

On Monday, the 4j school district confirmed that the assignment was given to students but had since been pulled from the syllabus and would not be used for grading purposes.

In a statement to The New York Post, OWL program manager Melanie Davis said the district was following an "unauthorized" and "out-of-context" facilitated group activity currently out of print.

The assignment drew the attention of at least one school board member, Gordon Lafer, who said the homework on sexual fantasies "should not be part of our curriculum."

Further scrutiny of the "Health 2 Human Sexuality" class found that students were also given an assignment called "With Whom Would You Do it." The project involved a virtual spinning wheel labeled with sexual categories. Students were allegedly instructed to respond when the wheel stopped.

Speaking to KEZ, parent Justin McCall said his daughter was "very, very, very uncomfortable" in class throughout the assignment.

"Especially when [the teacher] put up the generated spinning wheel, and it had anal penetration and oral sex up there. Her and her best friend did not participate in that. But they still got graded," McCall added.

Churchill High School did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

