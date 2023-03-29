The parents of Phillip Todd, a staffer for Sen. Rand Paul's office who was randomly and brutally attacked this past weekend in Washington, D.C., said their son is in stable condition after having trauma surgery.

"As the parents of Phillip Todd, we would like to give an update on our son’s condition, which will hopefully answer many of the questions we’ve received. In return, we ask to respect our privacy and the privacy of our extended family so that we can focus on our son's recovery," Chuck and Helen Todd said in an update provided to Fox News Digital.

Todd was attacked on Washington, D.C.'s H Street around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, allegedly by a man identified by police as Glynn Neal. The suspect had reportedly been released from prison just a day prior to the stabbing attack.

"Our son is in a stable condition, having undergone trauma surgery to address the wounds in his body. He also has a fracture on his skull, which will be treated with non-invasive neurosurgery. He is expected to make a full recovery due to his young age and good health," the parents continued.

The parents added that the attack on Phillip Todd was random, and that an unidentified friend of their son "helped prevent the wounds from being fatal."

"Our son and our family draw strength from our faith to see us through this challenging time. Phillip is conscious and alert and has repeatedly stated, ‘the joy of the Lord is my strength' (Nehemiah 8:10)," the statement continued.

Neal was arrested and booked on a charge of assault with intent to kill. A previous update from Phillip Todd's uncle this week revealed Todd sustained a "deep knife wound to the head" from the attack, and doctors were concerned he could suffer from seizures over the next month.

The parents of Todd added that they are grateful for the "professionalism of the Washington D.C. police department," how quickly EMS was able to get to the scene and "the love and support of Phillip's many friends" and his church community.

"We are thankful for Senator Paul and his Chief of Staff for making a personal visit to encourage Phillip, and Senate Chaplain Reverend Black for praying over Phillip, and everyone who has reached out with prayers and offers to help."

Sen. Paul said of the attack Tuesday that Phillip Todd did not know his attacker and that his office is praying for the staffer's recovery.

"We are praying for his recovery.… He didn't know the attacker. The attacker was out of jail for 24 hours," Paul told Fox News Digital and other reporters on Capitol Hill Tuesday in brief comments about Todd.

"First day out of prison, tries to kill somebody."