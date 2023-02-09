A self-identified "Pan-Africanist" professor, said that White capitalist America needed to be dismantled and called the stock market "racist."

Melina Abdullah is a professor of Pan-African Studies at California State University. Her role in academia is "intrinsically linked to broader struggles for the liberation of oppressed people." She co-founded and is active in the Los Angeles Black Lives Matter chapter and is currently suing the national branch for allegedly siphoning off $10 million for a personal consulting agency.

Abdullah believes that capitalism needs to be dismantled and said that it was designed to oppress Black people.

"When we feed capitalism, we feed racism," she said in a 2020 interview on the Uproxx podcast 'People's Party With Talib Kweli.' Abdullah has also claimed that "white capitalism feeds itself through the exploitation of Africa and Black people."

"Time to boycott White capitalism and build black community," she added.

"So this world is intentionally and deliberately created in this way, right? So every system that we live under, it's not like we stumbled into these systems that put Black people at the bottom of every single social, political and economic measure... These are designed intentionally to produce these outcomes… And so it's important that as we think about these systems and the ways in which these systems seize upon us, prey upon us, exploit us, that we not submit to those systems, the only way we preserve our sanity and humanity is by resisting those systems and becoming abolitionist in our approach," she said.

The California professor added that she believed the stock market was racist, while adding that she knew nothing about the stock market.

"So I don't know anything about the stock market," she said. "I do know that it has to be racist because actually enslaved people were brought to Wall Street, that the original trade that was used for Wall Street was the trading of African people as a slave property."

Abdullah referred to capitalism as an "evil genius" which would be better suited being replaced with socialism. She further claims it is "complicit in the murder of Black people by the hands of police."

In a 2020 tweet, Abdullah said, "The violent white-supremacist-patriarchal-heteronormative-capitalism that is pervading our country... will only be defeated by courageous vision and a political revolution."

"The system will unleash all of its weaponry to put down those who dare to challenge its power. And this is why it's called a struggle," she said.

"Black economic empowerment has always been one of the greatest threats to White supremacist patriarchal capitalism," she said in 2017.

Fox News Digital reached out to the professor for comment but did not immediately receive a response.