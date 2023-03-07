Before Pamela Anderson was in the spotlight and had the status as a sex symbol, she confessed she was "painfully shy."

The 55-year-old model admitted it was not until she first posed for Playboy in 1989 that she felt confident to be in her own skin.

"The shyness was something that was so debilitating. When I was little, I would wear a hat over my head and pull the hole closed so I could only see out this much," Anderson told ET Canada during an interview.

"I hated the way I looked, I hated everything. I was so shy, and I always thought everybody was pretty, and I just didn’t have that confidence or self-confidence."

PAMELA ANDERSON SAYS STOLEN SEX TAPE 'RUINED' RELATIONSHIP WITH EX TOMMY LEE: 'OUR HELL BEGAN'

The "Baywatch" alum’s comments come on the heels of the release of her tell-all memoir, "Love, Pamela." Anderson additionally released a Netflix documentary, "Pamela, a Love Story."

After the blonde bombshell denied Playboy’s multiple requests to work together, she noted that she finally came around to saying yes after she found herself in a situation.

"[I] thought ‘Why not? Let me try this.’ Then I got to L.A. and I was horrified," Anderson continued.

Despite being overwhelmed and "scared," the 55-year-old model described how she shook off the nervous feeling and owned her first Playboy photo shoot.

"… I did my first photo shoot with Playboy… it was the first flash when I opened my eyes, and it felt like I was falling off a cliff. It really felt like I was just… allowing, instead of trying to control. And it was my first feeling of freedom," she told the media outlet.

"Then I was off to the races."

PAMELA ANDERSON REVEALS SHE HAS NEVER SEEN STOLEN SEX TAPE WITH EX TOMMY LEE: 'IT WAS VERY HURTFUL'

In January, Anderson spoke candidly about her status as a sex symbol and revealed she never understood the conversation surrounding her appearance.

"I never felt like I was any kind of great beauty, ever, no. Just a little funny-looking," she said on the "Armchair Expert" podcast with Dax Shepard.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I can’t wait to see myself old. I always said I’d recognize myself when I was old in the mirror," Anderson told Shepard on her plans to age naturally. "I want to let my hair go kind of natural gray, put my little straw hat on, don’t wear makeup. I mean, that’s my comfortable kind of state."

Anderson has two sons, Brandon and Dylan Lee, whom she shares with Tommy Lee. Anderson and Lee were married from 1995 to 1998.

In Anderson’s Netflix documentary, as well as her memoir, she details her life experiences, starting from childhood. She said her sons took on this project and wanted there to be a "record of truth" out there.