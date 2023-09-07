Paramount to the fabric of popular culture in the '90s and early 2000s, actress and personality Pamela Anderson is revamping her look and shedding her old image.

"The ‘90s was the ’90s, and now it's 2023. I don't know, I like to do things that are different," she shared of her transition away from bold makeup in favor of a more natural look.

"This is a new chapter of my life, and I don't know. Natural beauty still takes us two hours in front of a mirror," she joked with "Entertainment Tonight" at an event for Pandora Jewelry last night.

Anderson is so set on starting fresh that she also shared she wants to rid herself of her old wardrobe, including the iconic "Baywatch" swimsuit she is known for rocking. She recently shared that the piece still fits her.

"I don’t like to waste," Anderson, now 56, told People Magazine. "Better to clear my mind, clear my closet. Make room for this new life. I can’t wait to see others enjoy these pieces."

"My style has undoubtedly changed over the years, and it thrills me to think others will find the joy I did. There’s no reason to hang on to it. These memories are made to share."

Anderson says her plan is to sell her archived collection on her website in a "thoughtful" and "sentimental" way.

Anderson qualified her '90s fashion choices as "wild and uninhibited," in an interview she gave last month to Elle Magazine.

"I don’t know if it was a defense mechanism or what. I just thought, ‘I’m going to have fun.,'" she shared of her makeup selections, which was often just remnants of the night before, including "a little bit of glitter."

"The stuff that never leaves you! I’d be volunteering at the kids’ school, and I would catch myself in a reflection, and I’d have glitter all over my face. Which doesn’t make you a bad mom, just because you’re covered in glitter."

Anderson has two sons, Brandon Lee and Dylan Jagger, both with ex-husband Tommy Lee.