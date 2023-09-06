A Palestinian woman was kicked to the ground after she tried to stab an Israeli police officer in Jerusalem's Old City Monday, according to Israeli police. The officer was unharmed due to a protective vest he had underneath his uniform.

Police shared a video of the thwarted attack showing the woman, 44, with a face covering approaching an officer who was stationed in the area, which has seen skyrocketing attacks. Police said the Palestinian intended to "die a martyr."

The woman came from the Palestinian Authority-controlled Jenin area in the West Bank, also known as Judea and Samaria.

The officer said that he had to think quickly about how to respond to the woman's attack because it was a crowded area where people were coming and going from prayer.

The Old City features holy sites for Jews, Christians and Muslims, such as the Western Wall, Temple Mount and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.

This was one of many random attacks against Israelis in recent weeks by Palestinians.

Most recently, on Wednesday, a young Palestinian man stabbed two people at one of the Old City entrances, according to the Associated Press.

The attacker, 17, stabbed a 56-year-old man in the face, neck and hand. Israel’s emergency services said the other victim was stabbed in the stomach.

On August 30, a 14-year-old Palestinian stabbed a man in his 20s at a train station in Jerusalem. The attacker was subsequently shot by authorities.

"I identified the terrorist with a knife held up, trying to stab people, while the train was driving," the officer said. "Once the train stopped and the doors opened I got out, cocked my gun, and while several civilians were beating the terrorist, I fired several rounds."

