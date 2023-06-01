Those Yankees-Lakers-Cowboys-Duke fans out there have a supporter in Paige Spiranac.

The social media influencer took to Twitter to ask her followers how they "feel about bandwagon fans."

It's safe to say Spiranac has no issue with them.

Spiranac noted that she has recently become a fan "of a ton of different sports and even some different teams in the last couple years."

She said she became "absolutely obsessed" with Formula 1 racing after watching the Netflix docuseries "Formula 1: Drive to Survive."

"Some would say that that makes me a bandwagon fan," she suggested.

But as a golf influencer on social media, Spiranac's job is to market her favorite sport.

"As we talk about making sports more global and growing the game … how do we balance bringing in new people with calling them bandwagon fans?" she asked.

"And I’m no angel here. I’ve publicly called people out for being a bandwagon fan, but as I mature and get older, I realize that that is just stupid."

Spiranac did explain she understands fans coming in after skipping all of the lows just to celebrate the highs.

"I get it. It’s extremely frustrating to see new people become fans of your team when they’re successful when you have been there for your team through all of the highs, and especially all of the lows.

"But, remember, two is always better than one. The more people, the merrier."

Replies to the tweet differed.

"No need to make anyone feel unwelcome with negative labels," one user replied.

But one Detroit Lions fan doesn't want to hear it.

"As a Lions fan, I feel this. If the Lions pop off, it will be hard for me not to say, ‘Where were you when?!’ @CarlitoFrito wrote.

Other users seemed neutral to both sides.

"I'm fine with bandwagon fans until they start to act like they've been there for years," one user wrote.