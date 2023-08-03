Paige Spiranac found the secret to a better golf score in the heat – wear less.

The golf influencer who boasts millions of followers across all of her social media platforms posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday about making the cheeky discovery.

"I want it on record that I wore a golf appropriate outfit today and it didn’t help my score," she wrote on the platform. "I shoot lower the less I wear. It’s science."

It appeared Spiranac was playing at Liberty National Golf Course in New Jersey. She posted photo of her swing which saw One World Trade looming in the background. The course hosted the Presidents Cup in 2017, The Northern Trust in 2009, 2019 and 2021 and the LPGA’s Mizuho Americas Open back in June.

Cameron Smith holds the course record with a 60, which he recorded in 2021.

Before Spiranac gained an enormous social media following, she was a top collegiate golfer in the Mountain West Conference. She helped San Diego State to a conference title in 2015 during her senior season. She was First-Team All-Mountain West during the 2012-13 season.

As her fame grew after college, she accepted an invitation to an event on the Ladies European Tour in Dubai in 2015.

"From the start, it was a massive controversy I was there," Spiranac told Golf Digest in May. "There were pros, legends of the game, discussing if I belonged. People were taking bets about whether I would come in last. I’m this kid who has no experience, no media training. I completely bombed, publicly cried about it. It was a s--- show."

Spiranac had previously opened up about her desire to play professionally in a March episode of her "Playing A Round" podcast.

"If I had the choice to be doing what I’m doing to play on the LPGA Tour, I would probably pick the LPGA Tour because that was just a goal that I’ve always wanted to achieve and it was a dream of mine — and I wish I could’ve checked that off before I went over into doing media work full time," Spiranac said at the time. "But that’s not how life works."