Golf influencer Paige Spiranac is no stranger to social media trolls, but one cluster of comments comparing her to an NFL star quarterback is something she "can’t unsee."

Spiranac discussed how she’s been "on a heater" with her sports betting lately. But after hitting a bit of a cold streak last week, the comments under her posts haven’t been the most pleasant.

Among those comments was someone saying she looks like Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence since they both rock black headbands.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Someone said I looked like Trevor Lawrence, and I can’t unsee it now, lol," Spiranac captioned a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, discussing her recent betting history. "Brb burning this headband, but enjoy the picks."

Lawrence has been spotted at Jaguars training camp rocking a black headband with the team logo, not just as a fashion statement but to keep his long, blonde hair out of his eyes.

Spiranac was also seen in the video with the black headband, which serves the same purpose. But the fact that they both have the same blonde hair has some social media trolls taking shots at her.

PAIGE SPIRANAC SAYS ‘THE GIRLS’ GOT HER ‘SHADOW BANNED’ ON TIKTOK

Fans went in Spiranac’s comments to concur, some adding Lawrence GIFs of him flipping his hair. One X user responded, "Trevor wishes."

While Spiranac will try to forget the Lawrence comparison, she does want fans of her betting picks to keep riding the bus with her. She’s confident she can get back on track.

"We need to have a little discussion, a little team regroup here because vibes are at an all-time low," she began the video.

"I had an off week, but I admit it. I picked Sung-Jae [Im], he missed the cut [at The Open Championship]. All of a sudden, the chattering starts. ‘You aren’t very good at this. What are you doing? Cost me a good pick.’

"You know how hard it is to pick golf. Brian Harman won The Open. Brian Harman. Do you expect that? No, I didn’t. This year has been almost impossible to pick for, but you know who’s still picking and still doing well? Me. So, I need your support. We got to keep this going. One bad week’s not going to stop us."

Spiranac laid out her picks for the Wyndham Championship, choosing Denny McCarthy, Russell Henley and J.T. Poston in various outright and Top 10 bets for the PGA Tour tournament.

With the NFL officially back Thursday night with the New York Jets facing the Cleveland Browns in the annual Hall of Fame Game, Spiranac might have to get her NFL picks rolling for her fans.