Golf influencer Paige Spiranac prepared for the upcoming Masters tournament on Monday with a TikTok video revealing her top five moments from the prestigious events.

Spiranac wore a revealing green robe as she talked about the tournament, prompting one comment that drew a separate response from the golfer. In a TikTok video that received more than a half-million views, she clapped back at the commenter.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"This is so insulting to men," the comment read. "Don’t toy with our love of golf. You’re beautiful, yes. But you don’t need to be overt. Dress proper and u’d still be hot."

Spiranac lost the robe and responded.

"So, what I’m gathering is that you hate boobs," she said. "But everyone loves boobs. Boobs are great!"

JORDAN SPIETH RECALLS MAN TRYING TO EXTORT MASTERS TICKETS OUT OF HIM IN WILD STORY

Last month, Spiranac made a plea to her followers across all her social media platforms to not get offended so much. It’s apparent the commenter didn’t get the message.

She urged them to worry about something else besides "boobs."

"There’s a lot going on in the world that should bother you and offend you," she tweeted. "Boobs ain’t one of them."

Spiranac is one of the most-followed sports influencers on social media, with millions of followers across Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

She had a successful collegiate career at Arizona and San Diego State With the Aztecs, she received First-Team All-Mountain West Conference honors. She would participate in the Cactus Tour but fall short of getting an LPGA Tour card.