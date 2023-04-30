Padma Lakshmi has a word for people who criticize her body online.

On Wednesday night, Lakshmi, 52, attended the Time 100 Gala where she spoke about her anatomy on the red carpet.

"I have boobs, I have nipples!" Lakshmi told Page Six. "So does every woman and man on the planet."

The "Top Chef" star continued, "I think we should just be a little more grown-up about it and also just accept that a woman’s body is beautiful and … not totally perfect and stuff and filtered and everything."

'TOP CHEF' PRODUCER: PADMA LAKSHMI WAS THREATENED, CALLED RACIST NAMES BY TEAMSTERS

The "Taste the Nation" host has been scrutinized online for her attire in her cooking videos in the past.

In March, Lakshmi took to Instagram to share a picture of herself eating pasta, sipping wine nude in a bathtub.

APP USERS CLICK HERE

"Love a good bath picnic, don’t you??" she captioned the image, tagging Kourtney Kardashian.

She received a mixed reaction in her comment section.

"It’s a little much. I wouldn’t want my 12 year old daughter to see me in this way, but live your life. We only get one!!!" one user wrote.

Another user added, "I really love following you but so disappointed to see that your posts have become sexualised."

Again in February, Lakshmi posed topless eating pizza, which caused a stir in her comment section on Instagram.

APP USERS CLICK HERE

"This is a bit cringe," one user wrote with another adding, "Iconic!" with a pizza emoji.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Aside from the occasional online critiques, Lakshmi revealed at the Time 100 Gala that she's very happy with her life.

"Like, I feel more comfortable with my body in my 50s than I did in my 20s," she told Page Six. "Even though I probably looked better in my 20s, but I feel better in my 50s."

Lakshmi concluded, "And I’m here to tell you that you can have a beautiful relationship with your body and sensuality and be a mother and be a lover and be a friend and have a multi-dimensional complex human being. You can have that and be that."