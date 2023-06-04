There’s a big question mark at quarterback for the Green Bay Packers following the trade of Aaron Rodgers. It isn’t in terms of who will be under center come Week 1 but rather can the production come remotely close to the future Hall of Famer.

Jordan Love’s task is a big one in Wisconsin, but he’s expressed his confidence that he can lead the Packers this season and beyond.

One of his receivers, Romeo Doubs, has his back, too, believing that there isn’t a stark difference between Love and Rodgers.

"I think Jordan is a really good quarterback," Doubs told Spectrum News 1 this week. "When you go from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan, Aaron was a really great quarterback, but I believe Jordan can do the same exact thing. So, I don’t really see what’s the big difference."

Of course, Packers fans aren’t ready to compare Love’s talent to that of the man who brought them a Super Bowl and 147 regular-season wins over his 18 years with the franchise. Rogers is also a 10-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro, winning MVP four times along the way.

Love, who was drafted in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft as Rodgers’ successor, has just 10 games of league experience with only one of those being a start. It came in Week 9 of the 2021 campaign, where Love and the Packers lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, 13-7, on the road.

Love went 19-for-34 that game with one touchdown and one interception.

Rodgers has shown some praise for Love’s development over the years, though, saying that he’s improved since entering the league. Of course, that’s what you’d like to see from a young backup who is destined to take over the offense one day.

But the reality is no one can truly predict what the Packers will be this season until Love gets more starting experience. The Packers are willing to ride with him from day one, hoping that his development over the past three seasons has prepared him for this moment.

Meanwhile, Rodgers makes the New York Jets an immediate Super Bowl contender out of the AFC after his blockbuster trade that sent him east.

As for Doubs, he’s looking for his own improvement in his second year in the NFL after hauling in 42 receptions for 425 yards with three touchdowns.