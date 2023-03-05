Green Bay Packers offensive lineman David Bakhtiari came to the defense of teammate Aaron Rodgers, who was roasted in Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue.

Kimmel took a shot at Rodgers over the quarterback’s appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," where he talked about theories of UFOs being shot down in the midst of the Chinese spy balloon scandal.

"Needless to say, all this UFO talk has the tinfoil-hatters going wild, including Green Bay whack Packer Aaron Rodgers, who offered this hot take on ‘The Pat McAfee Show,’" Kimmel said before leading into a clip where Rodgers made note of potential names of Jeffrey Epstein’s client list being released.

"Might be time to revisit that concussion protocol," Kimmel then quipped.

Bakhtiari responded to the clip, "Tell me you’re on the Jeffrey Epstein client list, without telling me you’re on the Jeffrey Epstein client list…."

Rodgers has been known for expressing some eccentric views over the last two years and in the wake of the controversy that loomed over him in 2021 when he was adamant about not taking the coronavirus vaccine.

Recently, Rodgers went on a four-day darkness retreat and talked about his NFL future when he emerged from it on "The Aubrey Marcus Podcast."

"It’s best for anybody who has an interest in this to make a decision sooner rather than later," he said.

The quarterback had stated the retreat was to "contemplate all things, my future, and then make a decision I feel like is best for me moving forward and the highest interest of my happiness."

It’s unclear whether his future will be with the Packers, another team or retirement.