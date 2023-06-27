An "aggressive cow" was reported on the campus of a Pennsylvania college this week, alarming students, staff and locals as it trotted about town.

Kutztown University students received a warning on Sunday that the dangerous bovine was running loose through the area and were instructed to steer clear of the animal.

"All should stay away from cow. The animal is not safe to approach," a Kutztown University Police Department alert said Sunday.

The notice, titled "Avoid North Campus: Aggressive Cow – DO NOT APPROACH" was sent Sunday after the police were notified of the animal around 7:15 p.m.

MICHIGAN COWBOY HAILS 'CLUTCH' HORSE SEEN ON VIDEO CHASING DOWN LOOSE COW ON BUSY INTERSTATE-75

Footage captured by witness Aaron Merkel from the driver's seat of his car shows the cow trotting through town. The animal was pursued by Kutztown police as it made its way down Main Street.

CHICAGO SUBURB STUDENTS SEEN CHASING COW ON SIDEWALK AFTER 'SENIOR PRANK' GOES WRONG

Officials reported that the cow appeared unfamiliar with the area and disoriented, heading nowhere in particular, according to area outlet Local 21 News.

Police and law enforcement were reportedly in contact with the cow's owner, who responded to the scene to help secure the livestock.

The department issued a further notice at approximately 9:00 p.m. the same night, confirming that the cow was no longer near campus and did not pose a further threat to public safety.

The animal was last seen in the Fleetwood area.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Kutztown University Police Department for clarification on the outcome of the cow hunt.

The police department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.