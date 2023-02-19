Singer Pink is revisiting her feud with fellow popstar and "Lady Marmalade" collaborator Christina Aguilera, more than twenty years after the song was originally recorded.

While ranking her music videos, Pink seemingly shaded the "Beautiful" singer, saying the shoot was not enjoyable due to "personalities" on set. The song also features rapper Lil' Kim and Mya with intros and outros by Missy Elliot.

"It wasn't very fun to make," she told Buzzfeed UK in a video shared to TikTok. "I'm all about fun and it was like a lot of fuss. And there were some personalities…Kim and Mya were nice."

Fans were quick to the comment section, writing things like "She's talking about Christina. We ALL know," while others suggested the two singers had mended their previously publicized feud.

In the aftermath of the video, Pink took to her Twitter to respond to a since deleted tweet from a fan, referencing the drama.

"Y’all are nuts Xtina had s--- to do with who was on that song. If you don’t know by now- I’m not ‘shading’ someone by telling it over and over and over what actually happened," she tweeted. "I’m zero percent interested in your f---ing drama. If you haven’t noticed- I’m a little busy selling," she wrote, before adding "And by selling- I mean tickets and albums and bake sales and s---."

In a final tweet, she wrote "Also- I kissed xtinas mouth. I don’t need to kiss her a--," referencing a kiss the two shared at Pink's birthday party, a story both musicians have discussed with the media.

"Lady Marmalade" spent five weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts, off the soundtrack for film "Moulin Rouge!" It was originally recorded Patti LaBelle.

The underlying theme of the film was cabaret, with each woman wearing scandalous outfits and eccentric makeup.

In Aug. 2017, Pink shared with her Twitter audience that she and Aguilera had remedied their relationship, making "amends."

A representative for Aguilera did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.