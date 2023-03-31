Ozzy Osbourne will be among the headliners announced this week for the first Power Trip Festival in Indio, California, this fall.

The hard rock festival, which will also be headlined by legends Guns N’ Roses, Metallica and AC/DC, marks the "Black Sabbath" frontman’s return to performing after canceling all of his 2023 tour dates and announcing he would be retiring from touring due to ongoing health issues.

"I am honestly humbled by the way you’ve all patiently held onto your tickets for all this time, but in all good conscience, I have now come to the realization that I’m not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn’t deal with the travel required," he posted on his social media accounts in February.

He said his "singing voice is fine," but he remains physically weak after three operations, stem cell treatments, physical therapy and Hybrid Assistive Limb treatment, which uses a robotic exoskeleton to help improve movement.

But he said he still wants to perform.

"My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country," he added in his statement.

Later that month during an episode of SiriusXM’s Ozzy’s Boneyard, he stressed, "I'm f---ing not dying," saying he was annoyed at seeing press reports that suggested he was "on his last legs."

He admitted that he underwent "life-altering" surgery in June 2022 and is still in "constant pain" related to spinal injury four years ago.

The rocker, who has been seen recently with a cane, opened up about his physical ailments and his ongoing battle with Parkinson's disease in an interview with The Observer last year.

"With the pressing on the spinal column, I got nerve pain," Ozzy said. "I’d never f---ing heard of nerve pain! You know when you’re a kid, and you’re playing with snow and your hands get really cold? Then you go in and you pour on hot water, and they start getting warm? And you get those chills? And it f---ing hurts? It’s like that."

Osbourne was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2003, and he was involved in a near-fatal crash on an ATV the same year. In 2019, he fell, which aggravated his neck and back injuries, requiring surgery.

Osbourne posted about the festival on his social media accounts Thursday, writing "One legendary weekend in the Desert."

This week, Ozzy’s wife Sharon Osbourne told Piers Morgan on his show "Uncensored" that the rocker's "doing so much better."

"It’s going to be a great show," she said of the Power Trip festival. Ozzy "never stopped. He’s back."

The Power Trip Festival comes from the founders of Coachella and will take place in Indio Oct. 6-8.

Fox News' Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.