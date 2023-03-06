The House Oversight Committee is stepping up oversight of the Biden administration with eight expected hearings being held over the next three days.

"We have eight hearings this week!" tweeted the committee's official account Monday. "Accountability is coming!"

OVERSIGHT CHAIR COMER REIGNITES GOP’S ‘TOP PRIORITY’ PROBE INTO HUNTER BIDEN, SETS HEARING WITH TWITTER EXECS

The first hearings kick off Wednesday on COVID origins, advances in artificial intelligence, the border crisis and the depletion of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR). The border hearing will feature testimony from chief border patrol agents and the COVID origins investigation will showcase the former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director and health and science experts.

Thursday, the committee will examine the role of the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), the government's largest employer, and also "waste, fraud and abuse" in pandemic spending. OPM's Director Kiran Ahuja and officials from the Treasury Department, the Small Business Administration and the Department of Labor are set to testify.

REPUBLICANS QUESTION FBI OVER HUNTER BIDEN PARTNER’S CHINA TIES, ABILITY TO ‘INFILTRATE’ FAMILY BUSINESS

Finally, on Friday, the committee is set to investigate the Biden family after allegations that the Treasury Department is "stonewalling" the GOP probe into the president's son Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings.

The Treasury Department’s chief of legislative affairs Jonathan Davidson is set to testify as the sole witness Friday. Davidson previously worked on the Biden-Harris transition team as the Economic Nominations Confirmation team lead and previously worked as chief of staff for Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo. for a decade.

Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., previously told Fox News Digital that the investigation into how the Biden family "peddled influence and access around the world for profit" is the "top priority" for the new GOP House majority.

There will also be a separate hearing on government spending amid nationwide inflation Friday.