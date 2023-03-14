New York Attorney General Letitia James is hosting a "Drag Story Hour" in New York City this Sunday that "families with children" are invited to attend.

James recently announced she and other state elected officials will be hosting a drag event geared toward families.

On her Instagram page, James shared a flier for the event, titled "Drag Story Hour NYC with New York State Attorney General Letitia James." The flier indicated that the politician wants children to attend the event.

DRAG QUEEN STORY HOUR SLAMMED AS 'SEXUALIZING CHILDREN' AFTER MARYLAND LIBRARY HOSTS INTERACTIVE EVENT

It said, "Families with children are invited to join Attorney General James, Drag storytellers, and city and state elected leaders."

In the caption for the Instagram post, James declared, "My office is proud to host a Drag Story Hour read-a-thon on Sunday."

The ad also featured several groups that are co-sponsoring the event put on by drag group "Drag Story Hour NYC" and the lawmaker. Among them included The Pride Center of Staten Island, Queens Public Library, Brooklyn Public Library, and Destination Tomorrow, a grassroots, LGBTQ organization in the Bronx.

Among the lawmakers throwing the event with James were State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal, Assemblywoman Deborah Glick and other elected officials.

James’ event was announced around the time that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration officially moved to revoke a major Miami hotel’s liquor license for exposing children to "sexually explicit content" by way of a Christmas-themed drag show last December.

According to a legal complaint filed by The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, with the full support of the governor, the Hyatt Regency Miami hosted a "sexually explicit show with children present" titled "A Drag Queen Christmas."

That James was hosting a drag show and inviting children infuriated conservatives on Twitter.

"How do you even salvage this culture?" Ian Miles Cheong asked on Twitter.

Popular conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair tweeted, "The ‘family-friendly’ event will take place at the "Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center.’ Your tax dollars are hard at work grooming kids!"

Pundit and "Whistleblower" host Judge Alex Ferrer tweeted, "Grownups want to dress in drag? More power to them. But what is this fascination with wanting people to bring their kids to your drag show?"

Popular conservative account "Nuance Bro" tweeted, "It’s just on the fringes they said. Just a few instances blown out of proportion they said."

Former Trump campaign spokesperson Steve Cortes declared, "This kind of explicit targeting of children is just evil."

Self-proclaimed "Gay patriot," Matt Antar blasted the event, tweeting, "Why?? Why???? What is the purpose of government funded drag queens for children? To teach tolerance? BS. Drag is a profession, not a ‘type of person.’ A profession where adult men do exaggerated female impersonations often scantily clad with sexual themes… This is not the way."

Fox News Digital reached out to the attorney general’s office for comment on the event and response to criticism for hosting it, though it has yet to respond.