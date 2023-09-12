Former Spanish soccer president Luis Rubiales sat down for an exclusive interview with "Piers Morgan Uncensored" on Fox Nation following his announcement he was resigning after he kissed a female player on the lips after Spain's World Cup title.

Morgan asked Rubiales if he accepted the argument that his behavior was "macho."

"No, my behavior was inappropriate, but no sexual content," he said, adding that he celebrated in similar fashion when he was a player.

Rubiales resigned as President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation after he kissed Spain’s Jenni Hermoso follow the team's World Cup victory in August.

"After the rapid suspension carried out by FIFA, plus the rest of the proceedings opened against me, it is clear that I will not be able to return to my position," Rubiales said in a post to X, formerly known as Twitter.

Rubiales was suspended 90 days after initially refusing to resign from his post and claimed during an address to soccer officials that he was the victim of a "witch hunt" by "false feminists."

Morgan asks Rubiales about the backlash he's received, including from Spanish soccer player Sergio Ramos.

"I think his behavior was unacceptable and, as president of the Federation and one of the representatives of Spanish football, I think he has made a mistake,’ Ramos said, according to reports. "Instead of everyone talking about the Rubiales issue, appearing on the pages of newspapers worldwide, we should once again congratulate the women’s team because the players have been proclaimed world champions."

Spanish officials launched an inquiry into Rubiales following the kiss and the prosecutor's office reportedly said that based on Hermoso’s statements, it has no doubts the kiss was "not consensual."

Morgan also asked Rubiales if he's thought about a possible conviction and the possibility of going to prison.

The former Spanish soccer federation president said he had faith that the truth would come out.

