Fashion came first for Oscar nominees on Sunday night ahead of the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, and the stars were not afraid to show some skin.

Jamie Lee Curtis rocked a sheer Dolce & Gabbana sparkling gown while walking the red carpet with her husband, Christopher Guest.

"It's a beautiful movie. The fact that this movie brought me to the Oscars … it's just extraordinary," she said of "Everything Everywhere All at Once." Curtis is nominated for Best Supporting Actress, and her co-star Michelle Yeoh is nominated for Best Actress.

Mindy Kaling, a presenter at the ceremony, simply stunned wearing a white Vera Wang dress with a faux corset baring her abs and above-the-elbow gloves.

Vanessa Hudgens, who is hosting the pre-show, looked glamorous wearing vintage Chanel.

Sofia Carson, who will sing the Oscar-nominated song "Applause," stepped out wearing Giambattista Valli chiffon gown with a gorgeous Chopard necklace.

"Applause" was written by Diane Warren, which marks her 14th Oscar nomination.

Florence Pugh opted to wear a tight black skirt with her strapless Valentino ensemble. The "Don't Worry Darling" actress swept up her blonde hair into a classic updo and added a touch of bling with a statement diamond necklace.

Rihanna is nominated for an Academy Award and is set to perform "Lift Me Up," the ballad from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

Cara Delevingne brought the extreme glamour wearing a stunning red Eli Saab gown with a massive bow and thigh-high slit. She added even more glitz with a $1 million snake Bulgari necklace.

Allison Williams' nude Giambattista Valli dress with pink floral appliques to match a sweeping coat.

Michelle Williams is nominated for best actress for her role in "The Fabelmans."

Jimmy Kimmel is set to host for the third time, and his first time since 2018.