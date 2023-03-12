Sunday is the annual Oscars and Jimmy Kimmel is hosting for the third time. If you are desperate enough to be watching the first post-slap Oscar event, you still get stuck with one of the most embarrassing hosts money can buy.

CNN dubbed Kimmel "America’s conscience" back in 2017, bizarrely claiming, "Kimmel has never sought the mantle of political activism." (Please continue when you are finished laughing.)

Only a couple of months later, as ABC was promoting the 2018 Oscars, Kimmel was interviewed on "Good Morning America." He was unapologetic when asked about his political comments: "I don't think you can go too far."

Kimmel certainly embraces a vicious, anti-conservative attitude. With that comment in mind, here are the five most-embarrassing moments of Kimmel’s career that serve as a reminder, yes you can go too far.

Kimmel has had an odd way of treating women dating back to when he was on "The Man Show." One of the major features of that show was having young women jump up and down on trampolines. The women were called "the Juggies."

Fast-forward to December 4, 2013, where Kimmel gave a very friendly interview to singer R. Kelly who already had a history of allegations of sex crimes that went back more than a decade. Kimmel didn’t discuss any of that, including the singer’s previous marriage to 15-year-old Aaliyah Haughton. That’s not a typo. Fifteen.

Kelly proceeded to tell how he was inspired to name his recent album, "Black Panties." Kimmel followed that up with the comment, "There is so much I could learn from you." What, one wonders, and do we want to know?

It’s worth noting that Kelly is serving a 30-year sentence after he was convicted in 2021 of sexually abusing young fans. He was also found guilty on three counts of child pornography and three counts of child enticement.

Kimmel hates conservatives. No, that understates the case. Maybe loathes is a better word. In September, 2021, in the middle of the pandemic, he mocked people who died from the virus.

"Basically, if your state has more GEDs than PhDs, stay indoors. Of the 54,000 Americans who've died from COVID since the start of the summer, almost one in five of them died in Florida. Which my God, all those orphan ferrets. It's a shame," he declared.

Kimmel, of course, failed to remind his audience that the virus was hitting older people, especially. He didn’t care to tell viewers that Florida has an aging population, which helped explain the death toll. He chose to make fun of them, instead.

Classy.

It’s hard to know where to begin with Kimmel and racial issues. He’s appeared in Black face, dropped the "N-word" several times and imitated a Black comedian. For most people, any one of those things might get you canceled, or slapped, at the Oscars.

But Kimmel is a big-time leftist who uses his show to attack the right. It’s his golden ticket out of celebrity trouble every single time. The Black face controversy chased him to the sidelines in 2020. But the "N-word" is almost universally considered the six-letter, four-letter word – even for comics.

He did it voicing an imitation of rapper Snoop Dogg in a 1996 Christmas album. That song featured Kimmel using the "N-word" several times.

Maybe the Oscars should have tried a different "N-word." No.

Kimmel doesn’t just have an enemies list. He has a list of enemies he pretends are gay. He mocked Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-SC, as being aroused by Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker. (It’s pretty vile, so you can guess what he said.) He also said in another segment, "Trump's Attorney General, William Barr, who used to bend over forwards when the president asked him to."

That wasn’t the worst. He skewered then-Missouri GOP Rep. Vicky Hartzler for daring to oppose the gay marriage bill. He played a video clip of her and followed it with this: "So wait, that woman's not a lesbian? I mean, her mouth may be saying ‘unhinged bigot’ but her haircut says, ‘Meet my partner Bev.’"

Imagine for a second if a conservative had made that joke about a liberal congresswoman. You’d see a faster exit than "GMA3" anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, after news of their affair was reported.

Like many in the legacy news and entertainment media, Kimmel’s job is to attack potential Republican presidential candidates and anyone who might support them. The press is particularly worried about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Cue a classic Kimmel comparison: "In America's North Korea, the Sunshine State, from time to time, we enjoy taking a look at what's going on, and tonight we are doing it again in a Gov. DeSantis edition of 'This Week in Florida.'"

North Korea, totalitarian, backward, technologically inferior. Florida, free, advanced economically and technologically. So much so that people flock there. Great comparison, Jimmy.

By picking Kimmel again, despite all this, Hollywood has gone from ‘Oscars so white’ to Oscars so wut?

