Two Orlando police officers are in critical condition following a shooting during a traffic stop at 11 p.m. Friday.

The officers were investigating a vehicle in the area of Garland and Washington when a suspect began shooting at them.

The two officers are now in critical condition, according to Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith.

"We have two officers here in ORMC (Orlando Regional Medical Center) who are in critical condition. This is a sad day for our department," Chief Smith said.

Following the shooting, the suspect carjacked another vehicle and a vehicle pursuit ensued, according to a statement released from the Orlando Police Department.

Chief Smith expressed gratitude to those assisting in the search during the press conference.

"I want to thank all the law enforcement agencies who are assisting us," said Smith.

He went on to address the suspects directly saying "We will find you, and you will be brought to justice."

The names of the officers involved have not been released and no suspects have been arrested at this time.

OPD is actively looking for the suspect.

This is an ongoing investigation.