Oriole Park at Camden Yards visitors have become accustomed to seeing the Baltimore Sun sign on the ballpark scoreboard.

But after 30 years, The Sun has set and the sign has been taken down, a Baltimore Orioles spokesperson confirmed Friday.

The sign had been a fixture at the ballpark since its doors first opened in 1992.

No decision has been made on what will replace the sign, and Orioles officials mentioned they are "having conversations" about the next steps.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Baltimore Sun lettering with the clock has also been removed.

When a play during an Orioles game was ruled a hit, the letter H would light up, and if an error had occurred, the E would illuminate.

In June, The Athletic reported that the team began laying the groundwork for changing the scoreboard's advertising.

ATLANTA BRAVES REVEAL NEXT PA ANNOUNCER, INFORMING EMOTIONAL WINNER OF AUDITION IN HEARTWARMING VIDEO

Dempsey’s Brew Pub and Restaurant, named after former Orioles catcher Rick Dempsey, has been closed for some time now. And the restaurant's signage at the stadium was also taken down.

Dempsey was the World Series MVP in 1983 and has continued to work as an ambassador for the Orioles.

"I’ve received very little communication [about the restaurant] from the front office with the Orioles in a long time, so I suspected, sooner or later, they were probably going to move on from the restaurant, and they did," Dempsey said.

The removal of the well-known Sun sign is just one of several big changes at Camden Yards over the past year. The stadium has switched concession vendors, and the left field wall has been moved back by approximately 30 feet. The fencing will also be about 13 feet taller this upcoming season.

Despite missing the playoffs a sixth consecutive season, the Orioles improved last year.

The team finished the season with an 83-79 record, which marked a 31-game improvement over their 52-win 2021 campaign.