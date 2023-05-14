A not-for-profit organization is helping service members across the country celebrate their moms or the valued women in their life on Mother’s Day.

Full Circle Home founder and executive director Vickie Durfee said the organization's mission is about "honoring, celebrating and connecting both the troops and the women at home that are supporting them." "And for Mother's Day, it might be moms, wives, sisters, grandmas, any important woman, any important mom in their life," she told "Fox News Live."

Since 2007, Full Circle Home has helped over 26,000 troops send their holiday gifts and love notes to family members at home, according to the organization’s website.

WHAT IS THE HISTORY OF MOTHER'S DAY? FIND OUT HOW THE GREEKS AND ROMANS CELEBRATED MOTHERHOOD

Durfee shared that the organization began when her son was deployed and asked her to send something to his then-girlfriend and now wife.

"I quickly realized that there was no other program like this because in each box is a handwritten love note from the service member. And that makes it very personal and very important," she said. "There's also a little packet of tissues in there because obviously, these love notes can be very emotional. And so we just kept working on this, and we have feedback from so many people. We've already gotten calls this year and emails and notes. So it really touches the women in a very powerful and personal way and it kind of sustains them during a long deployment."

The founder added that Full Circle Home also brings boxes to the Walter Reed Medical Center to support the men and women who are recovering.

THE MIGHTY MOMS OF WALTER REED: CARING FOR CHILDREN WOUNDED IN WAR

"Lisa Miller is basically the other half of Full Circle Home, and she runs the Walter Reed program. We brought 100 boxes down there. Actually, 75 were for Mother's Day and 25 we left for Father's Day coming up, so we do support the men at home as well. And it's really wonderful because we get to meet these injured service members and just the strength that they have and the families that are with them," she told host Mike Emanuel.

"It's very powerful, and we leave there feeling like there's nothing that could stop us. Nothing that should stop us."