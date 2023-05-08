A walkout by most Republicans in the Oregon Senate aimed at delaying action on gun safety, abortion rights and sex reassignment health care bills extended to a fifth day Sunday.
Senate President Rob Wagner adjourned the body until Monday morning because a quorum could not be reached.
OREGON REPUBLICANS STAY HOME, DENY DEMOCRATS A QUORUM AHEAD OF PLANNED VOTES ON ABORTION, GUN CONTROL BILLS
Republicans have staged walkouts before, but this year legislators with 10 unexcused absences are disqualified for reelection, thanks to a new constitutional amendment overwhelmingly approved by voters in November.
The boycott comes as several statehouses, including in Montana and Tennessee, have become battlegrounds between conservatives and liberals. Oregon has increasingly been divided between liberal population centers like Portland and Eugene and its mostly conservative rural areas.