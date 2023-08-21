Oregon authorities say a registered sex offender, who allegedly used social media to lure "single women with young daughters" and assault them, may have more victims throughout the Pacific Northwest.

Antonio Arredondo, 37, is tied to multiple sexual assault cases "throughout Oregon" that bear similarities to a sexual assault case in Texas involving the suspect, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

"Investigators believe Arredondo uses social media apps such as Facebook to seek out single women with young daughters and pursues romantic relationships with the single mother," a press release from the sheriff's office states. "Arredondo [i]s eventually invited into the home of the victims and, over a short period of time, he sexually assaults the mother and or daughter."

Officials "strongly believe there are additional victims" across the Northwest, the press release says.

A Washington County grand jury indicted Arredondo on August 2 on three counts of first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree sodomy and three counts of first-degree sex abuse in connection with an investigation out of Tigard.

The suspect was indicted again on August 12 on another first-degree sex abuse charge involving a separate victim out of Washington County.

Police in Dallas, Oregon, and the Portland Police Bureau are investigating similar cases involving the suspect in their jurisdictions.

Indictments in both the Tigard and Washington County cases are sealed.

Arredondo has pleaded not guilty to all charges; he has a pre-trial hearing scheduled for August 22.

Authorities are asking additional victims or anyone who may have more information about Arredondo to contact local law enforcement or the Washington County Sheriff's Office at (503) 846-2700.