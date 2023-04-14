An Oregon man threw thousands of dollars in cash out the window of his car on an interstate, but left his family members fuming after they claimed he took the family's money and left them penniless.

The Oregon State Police (OSP) and local authorities received multiple phone calls around 7:23 p.m. Tuesday regarding money "floating" along Interstate 5 in Eugene, Oregon, according to an OSP statement to Fox News Digital.

Callers told police that a handful of vehicles stopped along the roadway, in both the north- and southbound lanes, as people began collecting loose bills — reportedly one-hundred-dollar bills.

The OCP said it quickly found the responsible party — Colin Davis McCarthy, who told police he wanted to "bless others with gifts of money."

Troopers asked McCarthy to stop throwing the loot out of his vehicle's window because it was causing a significant traffic hazard since cars were haphazardly pulled off of the busy highway, and people were out of their vehicles and desperately searching for money.

FLORIDA DIVE TEAM FIND HUMAN BONES IN CAR REGISTERED TO MAN MISSING SINCE 2006

McCarthy cooperated and agreed to stop tossing C-notes along the roadway, police said.

McCarthy told them he had dispersed roughly $200,000 during the incident, although the OCP said that there was no way to confirm how much money he gifted the lucky motorists.

While those who happened to be in the area when cash began raining down on I-5 were overjoyed, McCarthy’s family wasn’t too pleased.

OSP told local TV station KEZI 9 that they later spoke with a relative of McCarthy.

Troopers said that while the relative told them its was normal behavior for McCarthy, the relative also told troopers that McCarthy acquired the money by depleting his family’s shared accounts.

VIRGINIA DEPUTY TRADES 7-ELEVEN SLURPEES TO TRACK DOWN PRETEEN PORCH PIRATES

"Because it's shared, they both have equal interests in the money," OSP Lt. Jim Andrews told KEZI 9. "To prevent something like that happening if you were estranged, you would definitely want to create a secondary bank account and then take out a portion of the money that you believe is rightfully yours."

Police said motorists did a thorough job at gathering the free money and by the next morning, when authorities searched area, they were unable to find any other bills along the highway.

OSP is urging the public to avoid the temptation to go looking for money along the highway.

No criminal charges are being considered, police said.