Actress Taryn Manning issued an extensive apology after previously sharing and deleting an explicit video detailing her affair with a married man.

The "Orange is the New Black" star reflected on her decision to take her story public after her video garnered massive attention online, admitting she regretted her decision.

"Over the past few days, I've had some time to reflect on the situation I've been dealing with. I was deeply hurt and handled things on a public platform when I should've just dealt with them quietly with the support of my close friends and family. I felt a lot of Guilt After exposing everything and thought maybe the best resolution to the situation would be to say I lied about it all, but that is not the truth," she wrote to Instagram.

"I started a relationship with somebody who was married and told me he would leave his wife," she reiterated. "In the end, I found out that wasn't possible. I pride myself on being an ethical and kind person. I know what I did was wrong, but the heart makes you do crazy things sometimes," she explained.

"I am sorry for exposing my situation; I am not sorry for how I love. I hope to find somebody who cherishes me the way I adore them. A healthy type of love. A love that isn't so blind that it forces me to be somebody I'm not," she added.

"This was a huge learning lesson for me. With all this said, I am asking everyone to please give me my privacy so I can heal and mend my heart. Thank you," she concluded.

A representative for Manning did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Manning, 44, is best known for her portrayal of Tiffany "Pennsatucky" Doggett on the Netflix series "Orange is the New Black" from 2013 to 2019. She also starred in the film "8 Mile" with Eminem and is a recording artist.

Manning has openly discussed her issues with sobriety in the past. She has also had several run-ins with the law.

In 2016, Manning sued the city of New York for $10 million. She said that she had been accused of making criminal threats against a woman she had a previous restraining order against, which led to her false arrest, per Entertainment Tonight.

The outlet also reported that Manning was previously accused of assaulting her makeup artist just weeks before she filed the suit against NYC.