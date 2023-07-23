"Oppenheimer" has generated buzz for a variety of reasons, including a few brief sex scenes between stars Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh.

Murphy plays J. Robert Oppenheimer, the "father of the atomic bomb," in the film, who engages in an affair with Jean Tatlock, played by Pugh.

In an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, Murphy explained the sexual scenes were included by director Christopher Nolan with purpose, and not for any "gratuitous" reason.

"He knew that those scenes would get the movie the rating that it got. And I think when you see it, it's so f--king powerful. And they're not gratuitous. They're perfect. And Florence is just amazing," Murphy said.

The Irish-born actor also had high praise for Pugh and her career, past and present.

"I have loved Florence's work since ‘Lady Macbeth,’ and I think she's f--king phenomenal," he told the outlet. "She has this presence as a person and on screen that is staggering. The impact she has [in 'Oppenheimer'] for the size of the role, it's quite devastating."

Before the film’s release, Murphy spoke with Fox News Digital about the film’s star-studded cast, which includes Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, and Robert Downey Jr.

"They're such brilliant, brilliant actors. There's a reason why they are movie stars, and they're… just also great people," he said.

"I'd worked with Emily before on ‘Quiet Place 2’… we were very close. And I think that was smart casting by Chris to put us as husband and wife."

Murphy also echoed his praise for Pugh, saying he "really admired" her.

"Every day was a buzz," Murphy said.