Miami, Florida, was ranked as the least neighborly city in America, beating other cities with notorious reputations for being standoffish, such as New York, Boston and Philadelphia.

AmeriCorps, using U.S. Census Bureau data, examined the 12 biggest metropolitan cities in the U.S. and evaluated them based on informal and formal volunteering. Miami came in last for "informal helping" with only 35.5% of residents willing to help their fellow residents, the New York Post reported.

Informal helping is defined as "assisting others outside of an organizational context, including doing favors for neighbors," according to the study. Boston, for example, has the highest informal helping rate of ​​57.9%, followed by the City of Brotherly Love at 57.8%, Chicago at 54.6%, New York City at 43.6%, Los Angeles at 41.7% and Atlanta at 40.8%.

The study was based on data from September 2020 to 2021, when the pandemic raged and government-mandated lockdowns kept people home. It found that the states with the highest "formal volunteering" rate included Utah in the top spot, followed by Wyoming, Minnesota and Maine.

The study found that about "​​23.2% of Americans, or 60.7 million people, formally volunteered with organizations between September 2020 and 2021."

On the informal volunteering front, Montana came in the top spot at a rate of 68.8%, followed by Nebraska at 66.4%, Maine at 65.0%, Delaware at 63.9% and Vermont at 63.9%.

The generation most likely to help their neighbors are Baby Boomers at 59% across the country.

"Veterans helped their neighbors at a rate of 59%, eight percentage points higher than non-veterans," the study states.

People with children under 18 are far more likely to informally help out at 58% compared to people with no kids, at 49%.