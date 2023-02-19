While the political divide in the United States may seem as intense as ever, some of the nation’s greatest presidents in history have shared important advice about unity and patriotism that has resonated throughout time — and does to this day.

As we celebrate Presidents Day, the advice and words of wisdom from presidents who led America are worth another look.

Notable commanders-in-chief such as Revolutionary War hero and first U.S. President George Washington conveyed the importance of pride in the country and freedom of speech on America's foundation.

Civil War victor and lawyer President Abraham Lincoln left a legacy of addressing the threat the nation poses to itself when Americans turn against one another.

The first celebration of Presidents Day took place in 1885 as a way to celebrate the birth of the nation's founder, but the holiday has transformed over the years into an overall celebration of the service of past and present commanders-in-chief.

In 1971, Congress moved the holiday to take place on the third Monday in February so Americans could enjoy a three-day weekend.

The date also falls between Washington's and Lincoln's birthdays.

Presidential historian Craig Shirley, author of the book, "April 1945," said in an interview with Fox News Digital that Washington is the "foundation of America" — while Lincoln always considered the intentions of the Founding Fathers.

Shirley stressed that all Americans should relish the words of these former patriots, and that their words should be "taken literally" by civilians and politicians alike.

"Everybody should shout those words," Shirley said.

"There should be no disagreement about those words whatsoever," he added.

"Those are actually bipartisan thoughts. They're not just the thoughts of the Republican Party, the conservative movement or libertarians or anything else. They should be thoughts of all Americans."

In celebration of Presidents Day, here is some great advice from great U.S. presidents, pulled from their speeches and writings.

