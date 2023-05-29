On Memorial Day, as the nation honors all those who have given their lives for America, country music star Lee Greenwood shared personal messages of remembrance, faith, hope and reverence.

"Today my family and I had the privilege of planting the two final flags that are on the graves of the 10,000 American soldiers buried at Normandy overlooking Omaha Beach," Greenwood wrote on Twitter in a series of messages that were also shared directly with Fox News Digital.

He added, "We also visited Point du Hoc and the 4 miles of D-Day beaches where the soldiers came ashore."

Greenwood — known around the world for his iconic "God Bless the USA" song — also said, "I then sang ‘God Bless the USA’ to honor the men who died here liberating France during WWII."

Said Greenwood, "We can never forget the price our men and women in uniform have paid for freedom around the world."

He added, "Think not only upon their passing — remember the glory of their spirit and never take freedom for granted."

Not long ago, Greenwood created a "God Bless the USA" Bible, in an easy-to-read large print and with a lightweight, slim design (it uses the King James version translation).

The Bible also contains — within the same binding — important founding documents to America and all Americans: The Pledge of Allegiance, The Constitution, The Declaration of Independence and The Bill of Rights, Greenwood shared with Fox News Digital in a recent interview.

"When we talked about creating yet another Bible, the idea came to us for this — I guess because I'm a constitutionalist, if you will. And I love the country and how we got started," Greenwood said.

The Nashville-based star has been active in many military causes over the years.

As he told Fox News Digital, he has a fundraising charity that helps wounded warriors called Helping A Hero (helpingahero.org).

He also works closely with Frank Siller's Tunnel to Towers.

Greenwood has won numerous industry awards throughout his career, including Male Vocalist of the Year from the Academy of Country Music in 1983, two Male Vocalist of the Year awards from the Country Music Association in 1983 and 1984 — and a Grammy for Top Male Vocal Performance in 1985 for "I.O.U.," as his website notes.

He is touring this summer.

The CMA also named "God Bless The U.S.A." its Song of the Year in 1985.

Greenwood wrote that well-known song in the back of his tour bus in 1983, he shares on his site.

The song has been in the top five on the country singles charts three times (1991, 2001 and 2003) — "giving it the distinction of being the only song in any genre of music to achieve that feat."

It was also No. 1 on the pop charts after 9/11.

"God Bless The U.S.A." has been voted the most recognizable patriotic song in America.