Monday marks the twenty-second anniversary of the Islamist terrorist attack on 9/11 and I’m here in New York City, visiting Ground Zero, the place where the World Trade Center towers once stood.

President Biden is not here and will not be coming here. The question is, why not? I believe it’s because he wants the American people to "move past" or forget about this attack, who carried it out, and why. He and his administration want us to move forward to new, bigger, and more lucrative wars.

They want us to focus on politically advantageous wars, like the war against parents who simply want to have a say in our children’s education or patriotic Americans who are standing up to protect our freedoms enshrined in our Constitution.

ON 9/11 I SAW PURE EVIL UP CLOSE AS PEOPLE JUMPED TO THEIR DEATHS. I ALSO SAW THE BEST OF HUMANITY

The Biden administration and their propagandists in the mainstream media downplay the fact that the 9/11 attack on our country was carried out by jihadists who continue to carry out a crusade to impose Islamic caliphates throughout the world, including the United States. They want to hide from the American people the fact that these jihadists are the biggest long-term threat to the United States and world.

On this solemn anniversary, we hear a lot of platitudes from politicians, but we don’t hear them talking about who carried out the attacks, what their motivation was, and the fact they are continuing their jihad, doing their very best to get their hands on weapons of mass destruction to carry out an attack that would make their attack on 9/11 seem minuscule in comparison.

It was not that long ago that I deployed to Africa with our Special Forces to take on these jihadists, who I guarantee you have not forgotten their mission to destroy the United States and freedom-loving people all over the world.

So, while neocon leaders, like those in the Biden administration, want us to forget that we are at war with jihadists, the jihadists have not forgotten.

But we will never forget. The American people are not sheep.

I, and countless other patriots who were motivated by the attack on 9/11 to put on the uniform, and every American patriot, will always remember the precious lives taken by these jihadists who attacked our country and continue to wage both ideological and kinetic war against us.

And on every anniversary of the attack on 9/11, we will recommit to defeating such jihadists.