Olympic alpine skier Bode Miller and his wife suffered a "terrifying experience" when three of their children were recently hospitalized due to "carbon monoxide poisoning," the couple revealed on social media.

The incident happened last month when the young children were "innocently" watching work being done at the family home, Morgan Miller revealed in an Instagram post on Friday.

"Two weeks ago, we had a crane at our house to remove our broken hot tub," Miller, a former professional volleyball player, wrote in the post that accompanied a video of the children being treated at the hospital.

"Asher, Aksel and Scarlet innocently stood on the front step of our house to watch the action, which resulted in them getting carbon monoxide poisoning due to the lack of airflow in our driveway, landing them in the ER. They were on high flow oxygen for over four hours. It was a terrifying experience but thanking my lucky stars they are okay."

Miller shared an update the following day, also thanking the hospital staff for their care.

"Thank you to everyone for all the love, kindness and well wishes. And a huge thank you to the nurses and doctors for their quick thinking. These 3 are full of smiles," she wrote.

The terrifying incident came more than six months after the Millers revealed that their son Asher has suffered a febrile seizure.

"Life is constantly walking a knife edge and it's not something we're unfamiliar with," Morgan Miller wrote on social media at the time. "Yesterday, Asher had a febrile seizure, which scared us half to death. We took that same ambulance to the same hospital we took Emmy to but this time we got to leave with our child."

In 2019, the couple tragically lost their 19-month-old daughter Emmy in a drowning accident.

Miller and his wife share five children together and two other children from previous relationships.

Miller is a six-time Olympic medalist. He won gold at the 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver. He is also a four-time world champion.