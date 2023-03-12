Olivia Wilde's Oscars ensemble left little to the imagination.

The "Don't Worry Darling" director opted to leave her shirt at home and showed off a tiny black bra while walking the red carpet at the Vanity Fair party Sunday night in Hollywood.

Wilde slipped into a white, one-sleeved jumpsuit which was cut across her top-half to reveal a delicate, strappy top.

She looked relaxed as she joined the star-studded soirée hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

Olivia and former fiancé Jason Sudeikis are being sued by their former nanny for wrongful termination. Ericka Genaro argued that working in the family home during their split in 2020 led to "unbearable" anxiety and depression as Sudeikis began "leaning" on her for emotional support.

"America's Got Talent" judge Sofia Vergara stepped out wearing a sparkling strapless number with husband Joe Manganiello by her side.

Jennifer Coolidge, who won an Emmy for her "The White Lotus" role, rocked a long black dress with her signature blonde tresses.

Sienna Miller stepped out in a Fendi couture dress with diamond drop earrings and a bold red lip.

Jessica Alba was a vision wearing a navy blue strapless dress with an ornate necklace to match.

