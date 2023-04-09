Olivia Newton-John’s daughter Chloe Lattanzi is continuing to be open about the grief process in losing her mother.

Lattanzi shared a post showcasing photos of Newton-John, including a smiling headshot and pics with Lattanzi as a baby.

The framed photos were also surrounded by other mementos, including gold ring with a green stone and what appears to be a small pink urn.

"I can’t explain the waves," the 37-year-old wrote in the caption. "I don’t know how to swim in this ocean without you."

OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN REMEMBERED BY JOHN TRAVOLTA, RICHARD MARX AND MORE CELEBRITY FRIENDS: 'MY DEAREST OLIVIA'

Newton-John died at age 73 in August 2022 after a 30-year journey with breast cancer. The "Grease" star was first diagnosed with the disease in 1992, again in 2013, and once more in 2017.

At a state memorial service in Australia in February, Lattanzi, the only child of the "Physical" singer and one-time husband Matt Lattanzi, delivered an emotional tribute to her late mother.

"My heart is broken in two. The other half is with my mama. I know she's holding it for me until we meet again," Lattanzi said.

"I stand here before you so desperately wanting to feel strong and confident and speak eloquently, but the truth is, I feel like a little girl lost without her mother," she continued.

"She was my safe space, my guide, my biggest fan, and the earth beneath my feet. I know she's here, standing beside me and within me. I can hear her voice ‘You’re safe my darling, don't be afraid, you're so much stronger than you think. Speak from your heart, that's all you have to do.'"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In February, Lattanzi spoke with Hoda Kotb on "Today," reflecting on both her mom’s legacy and their personal relationship.

"She’s my mama, you know," she said. "She’s not Olivia Newton-John to me, but I’m so glad that she was Olivia Newton-John for so many people."

Lattanzi, also a singer, has shared other photos and memories of her mom on Instagram.

In January, she shared a behind the scenes photo of the two preparing for an interview.

"You always made me laugh. Here’s some awesome pics of my beautiful mama. I’ll never forget how much fun we had that day," Lattanzi fondly recalled.