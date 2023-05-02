Olivia Dunne made her junior year at LSU her own as she gained an immeasurable following on social media, parlaying that into several NIL deals, an NCAA Championships appearance and adding the title of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model to her already incredible resume.

But somehow, she is still getting left on read.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Dunne suggested as much in her latest TikTok video.

"Me every time I get a snap back after 16 hours," she wrote as a screencap to a video of her dancing to a remixed Beyoncé song.

In the caption of the video, she added: "He was probz just in the shower or smth."

The 20-year-old LSU gymnast was questioned about how legitimate her video confessional was, saying there was "no way" any Snapchat user would ever leave her on "delivered."

"You’d be surprised," she responded.

OLIVIA DUNNE TO APPEAR IN SI SWIMSUIT EDITION: 'DREAM COME TRUE'

She has not been publicly linked to anyone as her fame grows on social media. Last month, she made clear to any prospective bachelors that she only has eyes for her sport.

"I need to focus on my sport," she wrote as the caption.

In the video, Dunne lip-syncs a Theo Von segment from his podcast to get her point across.

"If you wrote, if you wrote vapes in here, on the outside of a wishing well, and you came there at night with a flashlight and looked down in there, I’d be in there," the comedian says in the now repurposed moment for TikTok consumption.

Dunne put her own spin on it through the closed captioning on the video itself. However, she described herself as belonging to the group of "emotionally unavailable athletes."

LSU finished in fourth place in the NCAA Championships. LSU finished the semifinal with a team score of 197.475 to advance to the final round.

LSU dealt with injuries all season but remained resilient when faced with adversity. Unfortunately, LSU appeared to run out of magic in the finals. The sixth-ranked Tigers finished in fourth with a final score of 197.5250.

Dunne is set to return for her senior year.