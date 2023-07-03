Olivia Dunne dished on the viral moment from the College Baseball World Series last month in which the broadcast caught the collegiate gymnastics star signing an autograph for a grown man.

Dunne was asked about the moment in the latest episode of the "Full Send Podcast."

"Ever since I did Sports Illustrated, too, there are like 12-year-olds and their dad (asking for photos and autographs), which comes with what I do," Dunne explained. "But usually whenever people comes up to me and their older, they say it's for their daughter's friend's sister's brother's dog."

Dunne was then asked how female fans act around her.

"I love meeting female fans. They’re a little more reserved. They usually don’t come up to me as much as the guys or at least they’re a little more nervous to," she said. "I love meeting all my fans, but especially the girls. They’re always so sweet. (The guys) are a lot more forward."

Dunne and the podcast hosts also dished on one of the bigger perks the LSU gymnast receives – the big money through NIL deals. She revealed she had been paid more than $500,000 for a single post on social media.

Dunne’s popularity has skyrocketed, and since her gymnastics season with the Tigers has ended after finishing fourth in the NCAA Gymnastics Championships, she has had quite the offseason. She traveled to Puerto Rico this past January to shoot for Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit edition for the first time.

She is one of the most-followed collegiate athletes boasting 7.6 million followers on TikTok and another 4.2 million on Instagram.

