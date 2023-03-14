An Oklahoma woman will need plastic surgery after her neighbor’s monkey nearly tore her ear off, according to police and local media.

Officers with the Dickson Police Department were dispatched to the Oakview and Grandview area after 6:08 p.m. on Sunday regarding a report of a monkey on someone’s porch.

"I looked out the window and there was a monkey looking at me," victim Brittany Parker told KOKH. "I took a second glance and said, ‘Oh my God! There is a monkey on the front porch!’"

Dickson police officers arrived on scene and located the monkey. The officers requested assistance from the Oklahoma Wildlife Department.

As the officers got out of their patrol vehicle, the monkey jumped on the rear of the vehicle. The monkey then ran towards the victim, who was at this point outside.

"He jumped up on my back and landed on my head," Parker told the outlet. "He started grabbing handfuls of hair and just ripped it out. He ripped my ear almost completely off my head."

The monkey ran into a wooded area after attacking Parker, and the officers lost sight of the animal. While searching, the officers were able to locate and speak with the owners of the monkey.

"As we were looking for the primate, two shots were fired," Dickson police chief Tim Duncan said. "The shots came from the area of the victim’s residence. Officers went back to the house and found that a family member of the victim shot and killed the primate."

Parker was transported to Mercy ER in Ardmore, Oklahoma, and then to OU Medical in Oklahoma City to be treated for her injuries.

The primate’s body was collected and sent to the Oklahoma Disease Laboratory for testing. An investigation is still ongoing, police said.