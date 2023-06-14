An Oklahoma Sooners softball player is speaking out after her team went viral for sharing their message of faith leading up to the team securing its third consecutive national title.

Infielder Grace Lyons joined "America's Newsroom" to discuss how her team has used faith to play a central role in the players' victories and perseverance on and off the field.

"At this high level, there's a lot that is expected of us," Lyons told host Dana Perino Tuesday. "There's so much work that goes in, and the team really has to rally around each other, and the coolest thing is that we're united in faith."

"There's some unbelievers on the team, but we all truly believe that God has given us these talents and abilities, and it's our responsibility to give him glory and to point others to him on this big stage that we do have at college softball," she continued.

Several players including Lyons went viral on Twitter last week for taking a stand for their faith during a press conference just days before they were victorious in the Women's College World Series.

"Thankfully, we've had a lot of success this year, but if it was the other way around, joy from the Lord is the only thing that can keep you embracing those memories, moments, friendships," she said during the press conference.

The Oklahoma team ended the season with the fewest losses of any NCAA champion, and set a record for win percentage. The only other program to secure three consecutive victories is UCLA.

But even despite the incredible success, Lyons credited God for the team's ultimate victories.

"Thankfully, we know that God works all things for the good of those who love the Lord, that's Romans 8:28, but we know that our faithfulness doesn't lead to results," Lyons said. "God's will is God's will, and we can just trust that if we're being faithful, he knows what's best for us, and I think that's the message that we're just telling our team."

"Even if things didn't go our way, we would still be faithful and know that God has great things in store," she continued. "And it may not be good in our eyes, but in his eyes he knows what's best."

Perino asked Lyons what was next for her following her team's successful run this season.

She responded that she is excited to be getting married in the coming weeks, although that is just a small snapshot of what lies ahead.

"Softball… was my mission field for the last few years, and I'm just excited to see where he has me next," Lyons said. "I'm going to be involved in FCA – Fellowship of Christian Athletes – [to] make an impact on young kids and also college athletes."

"So I'm really excited for that just because I love sharing what God's doing in my life and how it can impact those kids," she continued.