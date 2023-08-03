An Oklahoma man stabbed another man in the head with a flagpole at a Sonic Drive-In restaurant Tuesday evening, according to Tulsa police.

Officers were called around 7:30 p.m. to the Sonic at Tulsa Hills on 81st St. in reference to a "stabbing," police said.

Upon arrival, officers found a male victim with a flagpole through his head. The pole had entered the victim’s head beneath his jaw and exited the other side of his head near his right temple area.

The American flag was still attached to the pole, police said.

Witnesses told police they saw the suspect — identified as Clinton Collins — charge the victim and stab him in the head with the flagpole.

CHICAGO MOM KILLED, TODDLER WOUNDED WHEN SUSPECTS UNLOAD ON FAMILY IN LATEST WINDY CITY VIOLENCE

Witnesses said they heard Collins say: "That’s what he gets. He deserved it."

Collins was quickly taken into custody after officers arrived.

Firefighters had to cut part of the flagpole to fit the victim in the ambulance. The victim miraculously survived the brutal maiming but will likely lose an eye, police said.

Collins is charged with maiming after former conviction of a felony.

Tulsa police told Fox News Digital Collins was being held at the Tulsa County Jail. It was not clear if had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Sonic for comment.