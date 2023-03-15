A deputy in Oklahoma "died three times" after his patrol car hit a partially open gate on the campus of a local church.

Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office Sheriff Tommie Johnson III said that Deputy Jeremy McCain's patrol car hit a partially open security gate at Life Church in Edmond, Oklahoma on March 10, according to FOX 25.

Johnson III said that McCain was exiting Oklahoma Christian School while traveling at 10 mph when his car struck the partially open security gate, which went through his front windshield and left him pinned, adding that the deputy died three times that day.

"Jeremy died three times [Friday] evening. That tells you what we're working with and how grateful we are that he is still here with us," Johnson said.

The sheriff said that McCain first died at the scene, but was revived by off-duty medical personnel who coincidentally were at an after-school event at the school.

Johnson III said that McCain died while in the University of Oklahoma Medical Center emergency room when doctors opened his chest.

"They began to massage his heart for 10 minutes," Johnson said. "I mean, how big is it when the doctors come out and explain to me the shape he was in and said they had to massage his heart for 10 minutes just to keep him alive."

McCain also died when he was in the operating room, according to Johnson III, but doctors were able to save him.

The deputy has received 60 units of blood so far. According to an update from the sheriff's office on Sunday, McCain's condition was upgraded to stable.

The sheriff's office released a picture of McCain holding "his 7 year old sons favorite pirate" while being treated at the hospital.

"Jeremy is a single dad…we believe he’s fighting for his son right now," the sheriff's office said.

Johnson III said that while the extent of McCain's injuries aren't yet known, he seems to have avoided significant brain damage.

"We don't know the extent of his injuries yet," Johnson said. "We do know that CT Scans show, at least right now, there does not appear to be any significant brain damage. Jeremy does have a broken neck. That's the extent we know."

During a press briefing on Monday, Johnson III read a statement from McCain's family, saying that the deputy has defeated the odds.

"[Jeremy] has defeated many odds and continues to fight the good fight. He is a warrior," the family said. "We are not out of the water yet, but we put our faith in the Lord that he has a plan for Jeremy. We are so thankful for the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office and Oklahoma Christian School. They have provided us with so much love, comfort, and hospitality. They have moved mountains to make sure we are all taken care of, relieving so much stress during this hard time," McCain's family said.