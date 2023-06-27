Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid was awarded the Hart Trophy as the NHL’s best player for the third time in his illustrious career, and on Monday, it was nearly a unanimous decision.

McDavid led the NHL with 643 goals, 89 assists and 153 points – the most points since Pittsburgh Penguins legend Mario Lemieux in 1995-96 when he had 161.

"Certainly it's not lost on me what these trophies mean in the grand scheme of our game," said McDavid, who also picked up the Ted Lindsay Award as the league’s most outstanding player as voted by his peers. "To do it a number of times, it means a lot to me. Obviously, it's not the motivating factor, but it's special still."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

McDavid missed out on a unanimous win as one voter picked Boston Bruins star David Pastrnak as the league’s MVP. Pastrnak had 61 goals, 52 assists and 113 points in a season when the Bruins set the record for most wins with 65.

Boston was bounced out of the playoffs in the first round by the eventual Eastern Conference champion Florida Panthers.

McDavid is also looking for his first Stanley Cup championship. Since he entered the league during the 2015-16 season, the Oilers have only reached the Western Conference Final once. It came during the 2021-22 season but ended in a sweep against the Colorado Avalanche.

NHL PLAYERS WILL NOT WEAR PRIDE JERSEYS DURING WARM-UPS ANYMORE: 'KEEPING THE FOCUS ON THE GAME'

San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson won the Norris Trophy as the top defenseman. Bruins goaltender David Ullmark won the Vezina Trophy as the top goaltender, and Boston’s Jim Montgomery won the Jack Adams Award as the coach of the year.

"Three and a half years ago, the Dallas Stars terminated my contract because of my struggles with alcohol, and I had to change my actions and behaviors," Montgomery said. "For those who struggle out there, you can change, you can affect change within yourself, and it doesn't happen alone. You need a team."

Bruins star Patrice Bergeron won the Selke Trophy as the best defensive forward. It is the sixth time he has won the award. Seattle Kraken’s Matty Beniers won the Calder Trophy as the rookie of the year.

Additionally, Los Angeles Kings’ Anze Kopitar won the Lady Byng Trophy for gentlemanly conduct, Tampa Bay Lightning star Steven Stamkos won the Mark Messier Leadership Award and Pittsburgh Penguins’ Kris Letang won the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy for perseverance and dedication after he returned to the ice nearly two weeks after a stroke.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.