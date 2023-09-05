This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

A woman in Ohio is being charged after she allegedly pointed a fake gun at her dead daughter's ex-boyfriend.

Julie Mastin, 36, allegedly went to the home of her daughter's ex-boyfriend on Aug. 27 and cornered him into a garage in Clermont County, according to WXIX.

Mastin allegedly took out a toy gun which looked real, and pointed it at the 16-year-old boy.

She then allegedly said "You're next," before pulling the trigger.

The victim fell to the ground when he heard the gun click and took out his phone to begin recording, according to police, who said he feared for his life.

According to WLWT, Mastin's daughter died by suicide in March.

"I feel for her grieving, but it can't be in a way where my son has a gun in his face," the boy's mother said. "I do want her to leave my child alone."

Mastin is being charged with aggravated burglary, aggravated menacing, and burglary.

Her bond was raised from $55,000 to $105,000 last week.