An Ohio roadway sign posted to stop impaired drivers did just that when an alleged impaired driver veered off the road, hit it and came to a stop, police said.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said they received a call for a reckless driver on St. Patrick’s Day along State Route 32 in Batavia. When they arrived at the scene, they found a sedan had run over a sign that provided the number to report drug activity or impaired drivers.

The driver was subsequently arrested for operating a vehicle while impaired.

"On St. Patrick's Day, our Batavia Post received a call for a reckless vehicle on SR 32. Shortly thereafter, the vehicle crashed, striking our @OSHP drug activity/impaired driver sign. This motorist was arrested for OVI," the state patrol Southwest Ohio division tweeted.

Photos taken at the scene show the sign was knocked several feet from where it was initially posted. Deep tire tracks could also be seen in the grass near the sign.

There were no reports of injuries.

OSHP encouraged drivers to call #677 if they see potential drunk or dangerous driving on Ohio roads.