A second suspect has also died at the hospital Wednesday following a seven-hour standoff with Ohio police near the Dayton airport ended with the rescue of a semi-truck driver who had been taken hostage, authorities confirmed.

Ohio State Highway Patrol had said an officer-involved shooting is under investigation by the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and Dayton International Airport Road will be closed between Interstate 70 and US 40 for at least several hours while investigators process the scene.

The ordeal first unfolded around 1 a.m. when London police officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle with no rear lights or visible registration. As the officer was conducting the stop, the suspects fled in the vehicle on US 42 north out of London to a truck stop where they fled on foot, highway patrol said.

As the officer attempted to deploy a taser, a male suspect fell and pointed a handgun at the officer.

The suspect was able to flee to a nearby semi-tractor with no trailer. He and a female suspect then fled in the vehicle with an occupant of the truck. As they fled the truck stop, authorities said, the suspect struck a London Police cruiser, though no officers were injured.

That’s when Ohio State Highway Patrol and Madison County Sheriff’s Office began responding to the scene to give pursuit, along with London police. The chase, which reportedly spanned several counties, ended in Montgomery County just off Interstate 70 on the access road to the Dayton International Airport.

The roadway was blocked as negotiations with the suspects and truck driver continued. At 3:23 a.m., the Ohio State Highway Patrol Special Response Team (SRT) arrived to assist in the active hostage situation. At approximately 7:30 a.m., the special response team approached the semi in an attempt to remove the hostage.

As troopers approached, they were fired upon, according to highway patrol’s update. Troopers returned fire, striking both the male and female suspects.

The hostage was removed from the truck to a safe area with minor injuries. Troopers re-approached the semi to take both the male and female into custody. Both suspects were transported to the Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton with life-threatening injuries. No officers were injured.

The female was pronounced deceased at the hospital, authorities said in an update provided at 9:20 a.m. local time.

Later, in what was deemed the final update relayed at 12:30 p.m. local time, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the male suspect has also been pronounced deceased at Miami Valley Hospital, directing all further questions to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

