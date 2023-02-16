A group of Springfield, Ohio, elementary school White students were allegedly threatened and assaulted after a group of Black students told them to say, "Black Lives Matter," or else, according to reports.

The Springfield Police Department said an officer responded to Kenwood Elementary School just before 10:20 a.m. on Feb. 13 in reference to an incident that happened on Feb. 10.

When the officer arrived, he spoke with the school’s principal, Evan Hunsaker, who said an incident occurred on the playground on Feb. 10 during recess.

GOV. YOUNGKIN RIPS BLACK LIVES MATTER CURRICULUM AS ‘POLITICALLY -DRIVEN’

The principal told police that a group of Black students gathered several White students in the playground and forced them to say, "Black Lives Matter," against their will, the incident report states.

The suspects also allegedly recorded the White students who were forced to make the statement, police said.

Hunsaker told police the students who tried to avoid the situation were chased down, dragged or carried to a particular spot on the playground, with one student getting punched in the head by one of the suspects.

Surveillance footage, the incident noted, was being prepared for police when the officer spoke with the principal.

BLACK LIVES MATTER AT SCHOOL WEEK OF ACTION KICKS OFF FOR THOUSANDS OF U.S. SCHOOLS

The report shows there were five victims and four suspects involved in Friday’s incident.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Springfield City School District on Thursday, though officials did not immediately respond to questions about the incident.

District officials told ABC station WKEF in Dayton, Ohio that they are aware of the incident and are "committed to providing our students with a safe learning environment, where they look forward to attending every day."

Police collected statements and suspects could face charges of assault and menacing.

"This incident is still under investigation and detectives continue to conduct interviews in the case," police said on Thursday. "The Division is working in conjunction with the Clark County Prosecutor’s office to determine potential next steps in this matter."