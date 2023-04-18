Police in Ohio arrested a teenager after he allegedly brought a handgun to an area just outside an amusement park.

Mason, Ohio, officials say the incident involving the 17-year-old happened April 15 just before 6:40 p.m., at Kings Island amusement park, according to WLWT.

Court documents state the teenager was holding a black bag containing a loaded handgun, which was stolen, adding that he ran off when officers approached him and jumped a fence into a security area at the amusement park.

Officers eventually found the teen hiding in the woods and arrested him.

The teenager was in possession of a 9 mm pistol and ammunition, police said.

Kings Island suspended operation in one area of the park while the incident was ongoing, according to WLWT.

The teenager has been charged with receiving stolen property, obstruction and trespassing, and having weapons under disability.

Saturday was opening day at the seasonal amusement park.

Fox News Digital reached out to Kings Island for comment.