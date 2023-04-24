An Ohio man has been federally charged with trying to firebomb a church with Molotov cocktails to prevent a drag queen story hour for children.

Aimenn D. Penny, 20, was indicted for one count of using fire to commit a federal felony, one count of malicious use of explosive materials and one count of possessing a destructive device, the Justice Department said Monday.

"Violence and destruction are never an acceptable way to express a disagreement with a particular viewpoint," First Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle Baeppler for the Northern District of Ohio said earlier this month after Penny's arrest. "While, as Americans, we enjoy the right to disagree, doing so peacefully is the only appropriate option."

Penny tried to firebomb the Community Church of Chesterland (UCC) in Chesterland, Ohio, on March 25, authorities said.

In an April 1 Facebook post, the church thanked law enforcement for protecting a drag event that occurred the same day.

"A huge THANK YOU is due to the Chardon and Chester Police Departments, as well as the Geauga County Sheriff's office for their incredible and overwhelming support and protection of the local citizens attending the Drag Story Hour at the church today," the church wrote.

"The number of cruisers we hear were present, the 'swat-style' vans, the Chagrin Falls 'tactical mobile unit' which we were told was parked nearby...this overwhelming presence would have put caution in the mind of any group hoping to make an opportunistic threat," the post said. "We are not sure, but apparently police from some five nearby communities were on site today."

Penny faces up to 20 years in prison.