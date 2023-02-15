Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine advised residents living near the site of the toxic Feb. 3 train derailment on the outskirts of East Palestine to use bottled water out of an abundance of caution.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we have told people, ‘Yes, use a bottle of water. Don’t take a chance,'" he told CNN Wednesday morning.

The Republican governor said the state had received results on Tuesday from testing on water from the first well in the village that showed it was safe to drink.

Additional results were expected Wednesday, and officials were continuing to monitor the water in different streams.

OHIO TRAIN DERAILMENT: GOV. MIKE DEWINE SAYS IT'S 'ABSURD' CARGO WASN'T CONSIDERED 'HIGH HAZARDOUS MATERIAL'

He noted that the thousands of fish that were found dead had been killed shortly after the incident.

"Look, what I said yesterday: I would be back there if I was living in the community," DeWine said. "Look, we're doing testing with the air. The air has been safe; it continues to be safe. The drinking water that comes into the system we think is deep wells. We think it's safe, but we told people [that], out of an abundance of caution [and] until we get the tests back, you should drink bottled water.

"So, look, all we can do is give people the facts and give them the tests," he added, noting that health officials and the Environmental Protection Agency were working with them.

OHIO TRAIN DERAILMENT PROMPTS WATER UTILITY ACROSS STATE LINES TO TAKE PRECAUTIONS AS HEALTH CONCERNS MOUNT

"We’ve been on the scene since the crash actually occurred and continue to tell people exactly what we know," DeWine said.

Dan Tierney, the press secretary for DeWine, told Fox News Digital Tuesday afternoon the belief among officials is that "the geological makeup of the ground in the area puts a significant barrier between drinking water wells and where the incident happened."

A report Tuesday from the National Transportation Safety Board said 10 of the Norfolk Southern rail cars carrying hazardous materials had derailed Feb. 3. The EPA said those contaminants included vinyl chloride, butyl acrylate, ethylhexyl acrylate and ethylene glycol monobutyl ethers.

Following a controlled release of the chemicals, including vinyl chloride, a carcinogen, residents were allowed to return to their home last week.

EPA Administrator Michael Regan said Wednesday he would travel to East Palestine Thursday to hear from residents, visit the site of the derailment and meet with first responders.

"I want the residents of East Palestine to know that we understand their fears and concerns. That’s why @EPA has had boots on the ground from day 1, leading robust 24/7 air-quality testing and screening homes," he tweeted. "We will continue our strong partnership with @GovMikeDeWine and the state of Ohio to protect the community. We are going to get through this together and we are holding Norfolk Southern accountable."